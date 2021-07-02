Assam: 2,453 COVID cases reported, Positivity rate stands at 1.59%

AMN

2,453 COVID cases reported in Assam, Positivity rate stands at 1.59%The positivity rate is 1.59 percent. 27 persons have succumbed to COVID 19 today. Golaghat district has reported the highest 312 cases followed by 186 cases at Kamrup Metro district.

Meanwhile, Health minister Keshab Mahanta visited Golaghat district tonight to take stock of the situation. He held a meeting with the administration at Bokakhat in presence of Agriculture minister Atul Bora and emphasised on ramping up vaccination.