Asian Stocks Mixed; European Markets Show Green Trend, Hang Seng Up 1.55%, Shanghai Composite Gains 0.96% , FTSE-100 Declines 0.84%

File Pic

Asian stock indices ended mixed today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.55 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.96 percent. On the other hand, Singapore’s Straits Times declined 0.84 percent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.17 percent and Japan’s Nikkei-225 slipped 0.27 percent.

In intra-day trade, European markets were trading in green except London’s FTSE-100 which lost 0.84 percent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.37 percent and France’s CAC was trading 0.28 percent up when reports last came in.