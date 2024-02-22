Government allows 100% FDI in space sector

@isro

The Central government has approved an amendment in the Foreign Direct Investment, FDI policy, allowing 100% foreign investment in the space sector.



Briefing media after the Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the liberalized entry routes under the amended policy are aimed to attract potential investors to invest in Indian companies in space. Mr Thakur added that FDI up to 100% under the Automatic route will be allowed for the manufacturing of components and systems or sub-systems for satellites, ground segments, and user segments.