Asian Games: India medal tally reaches 100; Bags three golds, one silver and one bronze

AMN

India has amassed a medal tally of 99 medals including 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China. India is currently in fourth place in the medals tally. Today is the last day when the country will participate in medal matches. India hopes to cross the historic milestone of the 100 medal mark.

The latest medals were won in the Archery Compound men’s final. Indians Abhishek and Ojas have made their way into the shooting range and are all set to complete a one-two, assuring two medals for the country.

Starting on a high, India bagged both gold and bronze in Archery Compound women’s individual matches. Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored a superb 149 in the final to clinch the gold. She played the final against South Korea’s Chaewon So, breezing through all the five rounds to secure her third victory at the ongoing Games.

Aditi Gopichand Swami showed exemplary performance to successfully grab the bronze medal again in the Archery Compound women’s individual match. Aditi, who is the reigning world champion, defeated Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia 146-140.

Other important matches that are currently underway include the women’s kabaddi final. India is taking on Chinese Taipei in bid to clinch gold in the sports. The Kabaddi squad has impressive players like Pooja and Ritu Negi, ensuring the win for the country. The last time Taipei and India went against each other was the group A match in which the former defeated India. This has fuelled the fire in our players to undo the shame and make the country proud.

Furthermore, the men’s Kabaddi team will take on Iran to battle for the gold in the finals this afternoon. The wrestling mat will also witness fierce competition, with Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky and Sumit competing for supremacy in their respective weight categories. Indian cricket fans, meanwhile, will look forward to the men’s cricket final where India faces Afghanistan, with both teams eyeing the coveted gold.

Eyes will also be on the famed duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as they would aim to clinch a historic gold in men’s doubles in badminton. They will play against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Won-ho. As India’s athletes aim to create history by surpassing the 100-medal mark, Day 14 at the Asian Games promises riveting action and the potential for several podium finishes.