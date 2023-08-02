Ashwini Vaishnaw says Railway ministry is committed to safety, security of passengers

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said his ministry is committed to the safety and security of passengers. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said that installation of CCTV cameras at railway stations has massively helped in reducing crimes. He said so far, 866 stations have been covered by the CCTV surveillance system.



Mr. Vaishnaw further mentioned that passengers’ safety is always the priority of his ministry, and several cases of human trafficking have been tracked at railway stations through video surveillance. Mr. Vaishnaw asserted that special measures have been taken at railway stations located at the international border areas. The Minister said besides installation of surveillance cameras and deployment of RPF at those stations, help from BSF and local police is also being taken to prevent crimes and ensure passengers’ safety.