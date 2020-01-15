FreeCurrencyRates.com

15 Jan 2020
“Army will use all available options to tackle terrorism”says Army Chief

AMN / NEW DELHI

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane today said that Indian Army is ready to tackle any threat. Addressing the 72nd Army Day celebration in Delhi cantt today, General Naravane said, the Army will not hesitate to use any option available to tackle terrorism. He reiterated the zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

The Army Chief said, there is significant decline in the incidents of violence in the north-eastern part of the country.

General Naravane termed abrogation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir as a historical step, saying it will help in integrating the Union Territory with the mainstream. He said, it has also disrupted proxy war by western neighbour.

