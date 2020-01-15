“5 trillion dollar economy is possible”, says Amit shah

AMN / Ahmedabad

Home Minister Amit Shah today said the government’s target to make India a 5 trillion US dollar economy was doable.

Speaking at a foundation stone laying function for the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Gandhinagar, Mr Shah accused the opposition of spreading negativity.

He said no new solution was found to deal with unemployment during its 50-60 years of rule.

He said the Skill India programme will become a solution to the country’s unemployment problem in the coming days.

Home minister also took on the opposition parties for questioning the central government on economic slowdown, which he said was mainly on account of global factors.