J&K police recommend dismissal of arrested DSP Davinder Singh

Davinder Singh

AGENCIES

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today said it has recommended to the government that disgraced J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh be sacked from duty.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said while speaking at a press conference said that Davinder Singh has now been suspended from his duties.

“He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation,” ANI quoted DGP as having said.

As per the sources, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General earlier in the day met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul militants.

Speaking about today’s encounter in Doda district in which a top Hizb terrorist Haroon Abbas was killed, the DGP said an associate of militant commander Osama, the killed terrorist Haroon was involved in series of killings and other crimes.