20 injured as Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack

At least 20 people were reportedly injured as eight coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Train number 12879 was coming from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and was on its way to Bhubaneshwar when the mishap took place.

The collision happened around 7 am amidst presence of heavy fog in the area, but the cause of the accident is still not clear.

Injured passengers have been sent to the Cuttack Medical College. All passengers are stated to be out of danger.

No casualty has been reported till now, the same has been confirmed by Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway