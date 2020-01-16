FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2020 09:46:58      انڈین آواز
JNU extends deadline to register for next semester

AMN

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till tomorrow.

In a circular, the JNU administration said, the registration deadline for ongoing winter session has been extended up to tomorrow without late fees. However, registration will continue till 9th of next month by paying late fees of up to 500 rupees.

For foreign nationals, registration will continue till 9th of next month by paying late fees of up to 15 per cent of the tuition fee. The University said, after the deadline, the Vice Chancellor may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration.

