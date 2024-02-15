Army Chief General Manoj Pande holds talks with his US counterpart General Randy George in Washington

File Pic

WEB DESK

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande has held discussions with his US counterpart Gen Randy George and other senior military officials in Washington. In an official post on social media, Army said, the discussions were aimed at aspects of bilateral importance and further enhancing mutual commitment towards global peace and security.

Gen Pande is on a four-day official visit to US beginning February 13. During his visit, Gen Pande reviewed the US Army Honour Guard on arrival at Fort Myers. Army Chief also paid respect by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in a solemn ceremony.

Gen Pande also visited the Army Geospatial Centre at Fort Belvoir and interacted with the Vice President of the National Defense University at Fort McNair. He also visited Indian Embassy in Washington DC and interacted with Charge d’Affaires Sripriya Ranganathan and discussed important ongoing and prospective initiatives.