Prime Minister inaugurates BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

AMN

The BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi marked the day with the consecration of its idols, led by Mahant Swami Maharaj. The ceremony, held on the auspicious morning of Vasant Panchami, witnessed the spiritual leader performing the ritual for the main idol of Parabrahma Shri Swaminarayan Bhagwan, followed by other deity figures in different sections of the temple. The evening will see a grand launch ceremony and public dedication assembly in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This celebration, expected to draw millions of Indians, carries a powerful message of harmony, love, and tolerance for the world.

The temple’s existence itself stands as a testament to interfaith understanding and generosity. Land for its construction was gifted by the UAE rulers, with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Nahyan of Abu Dhabi contributing 13.5 acres initially, followed by an additional 13.5 acres in 2019, during the UAE’s “Year of Tolerance.” The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi serves as a landmark achievement, symbolizing cultural exchange and mutual respect between India and the UAE. Its opening promises to enrich the lives of devotees and promote understanding and unity within the diverse community.

The BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi, is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. This consecration event holds special significance as it coincides with the 159th birth anniversary of Shastriji Maharaj, founder of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. Established in 1907, the organization had envisioned this temple since 1997.