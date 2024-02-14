Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of farmer agitation

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the farmer agitation. It said, National Highway 44 has been closed for general traffic beyond Singhu Border, which is between Delhi and Haryana. The advisory said, other connected roads going towards NH-44 – Sonipat and Panipat are also affected. It said, two lanes of NH-9 and one lane of NH-24 at Ghazipur Border are open for general public. According to the traffic advisory, two lanes of DND are also open for commuters.

It said, there will be slow traffic movement so commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches specially during peak hours. Delhi Traffic Police said, traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali – Kaushambi.

Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Gazipur border may also enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III through paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase III. Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border – to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway.