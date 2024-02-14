BJP releases another list of candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

AMN

BJP today released another list of candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls. Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will contest from Odisha, while Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan will contest from Madhya Pradesh. Three other candidates Umesh Nath Maharaj, Maya Naroliya and Bansilal Gurjar have been fielded from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has also released a list of four candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Former Party President Sonia Gandhi is party candidate from Rajasthan while party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations. Polling will be held on 27th of this month.