CBSE Issues Advisory for Class X and XII Exams, Students Advised to Arrive by 10 AM

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued advisory for students of Class X and XII appearing in the examinations beginning tomorrow to arrive at their examination centers by 10 AM due to anticipated traffic disruptions. The exams are scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM. In its advisory, the Board instructed students to leave from home as early as possible and use Metro services to reach their exam centres on time. More than 39 lakh students are appearing for the board exams this year. In Delhi, a total of five lakh 80 thousand 192 students will appear for the exams at 877 examination centres.

The CBSE annual board exams of Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held from tomorrow till 2nd of April.

