Munda urges farmer unions not to cause inconvenience to common people

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has reiterated that the government is ready to hold discussions with the protesting farmers. Talking to media in New Delhi today, Mr. Munda asked the farmers’ union to maintain the environment for discussions and cooperate and communicate so that the common people do not suffer.

He urged the farmers’ union not to create hindrances in public life as this will complicate the issue. The Minister assured them that all the works of administrative nature will be fast-tracked. He, however, said that there are so many things to consider for making new laws.

Mr. Munda added that the government wants to discuss with the farmers’ organizations and find possible solutions to their demands.