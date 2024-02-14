Haryana Police Use Tear Gas as Farmers Attempt to Break Barricades at State Borders

Haryana police used tear gas shells as farmers from Punjab at Shambu border in Ambala district and at Khanauri border in Kaithal district today tried to break the barricades amid stringent pre-emptive measures to not allow the farmers to cross any state border.

As per reports, the farmers also pelted stones on policemen at Shambu border in Ambala. At Khanauri border, Police also lathi charged the farmers from Punjab gathered at the border with their tractor trolleys while trying to make forced entry into the state. As per reports, no farmer reached Sangatpura and Tatiana borders. As per reports from various districts, the law and order situation is completely under control.