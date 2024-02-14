Punjab and Haryana High Court Issues Notice on Petitions Against Road Blockade in Farmers’ Protest

FILE PICS

Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice to the Central government and the States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on petitions filed against the blocking of roads to stop the farmers protest march to the national capital. A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji has asked the Union and the State governments to file their reply by February 15, the date fixed for next hearing. The bench also advised for amicable resolution of the dispute and suggested identification of areas for holding protests by the farmers.

In a reply to it, Additional Solicitor General, Satya Pal Jain, who represented the Centre said that the Centre has held two meetings, represented by three Union Ministers and two Agriculture Secretaries, with Kisan Unions. He said that the Centre is trying its best to resolve the issue.