President Murmu Urges PVTGs to Embrace New Skills for Economic Development

President Draupadi Murmu said, the contribution of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)is pivotal in achieving the vision of Developed India by 2047. Interacting with over 200 members of PVTGs of Gujarat at Dharampur in Valsad district today, the President called upon members of PVTGs to adopt new skills for economic development and self-reliance. The President said, the government has come up with ‘PM Jan Man Yojana’ to achieve 100 percent saturation of all the government schemes among tribal groups. She encouraged the members of PVTGs to take maximum benefits of the government schemes for the empowerment of the community.