Anish Dayal Singh is new Director General of CRPF; Rahul Rasgotra to Head ITBP; Nina Singh to Lead CISF

Nina Singh

Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today. Earlier he was heading Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Mr Singh is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Manipur cadre.

Senior IPS officer Rahul Rasgotra has been appointed as the Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Mr. Rasgotra is a 1989-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre. Rahul Rasgotra, at present a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Anish Dayal Singh

Senior IPS officer Nina Singh has been appointed as the chief of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Nina Singh, 1989-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre is currently working as Special Director General, CISF.

Vivek Srivastava, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. He has been appointed to the post till June 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation. 

Rahul Rasgotra
