Congress kick starts Lok Sabha polls campaign from Nagpur

BJP party promotes a culture of “slavery” says Rahul Gnadhi at ‘Hain Taiyar Hum’ rally

By Andalib Akhterr

Congress party on Thursday launched the party’s campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections at a massive ‘Hain Taiyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur, Maharahtra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, national level leaders and office bearers were present on this occasion.

Addressing the rally Congress icon Rahul Gandhi asserted that the ideology of the saffron party is of “rajao” (kings) and “ghulami” (slavery). “There is a fight between two ideologies going on in the country. People think this is a political fight for power. But, the foundation of this fight is ideology. There are many parties in the (BJP-led) NDA and (Opposition) INDIA alliance, but the fight is between two ideologies” he said.

The rally was organised by the Congress party on the occasion of the party’s 139th foundation day.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the rally informed that, the number of other backward classes is very low in all areas of the country and the caste based census is essential for this. While criticizing the current policies of the central government, Rahul Gandhi alleged, Indian universities’ vice-chancellors are recruited not on the basis of merit but on the basis of their association with a specific ideology. Mr. Gandhi alleged that many such institutions are being captured by people of a particular ideology.



Attacking the BJP, the Congress leader said, “The ideology of the BJP is the ideology of ‘rajao’, they do not listen to anyone. In BJP, orders come from above and everyone has to obey.Whereas in Congress, even the voice which comes from the workers, we respect it. Our ideology says that the reins of the country should be in the hands of the people of the country”

Claiming that a BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, met him recently, Gandhi said, “He told me that ‘ghulami’ (slavery) works in BJP. Whatever is said from above, has to be done without thinking.”

“I met a BJP MP in the Lok Sabha, many BJP MPs were earlier in Congress, and this one was also in Congress. I met him secretly, he spoke out of fear and said, Rahul ji, I want to talk to you. I asked him what do you want to talk about, you are in BJP. Tension was visible on his face, I asked him if everything was okay. To which he answered no,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“You do not fear anyone. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country,” he said.

The Congress leader also vowed to conduct a nationwide caste census if it comes to power at the Centre.

While criticizing the BJP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the central government is silent on rising inflation, unemployment. He also criticised issues like suspension of MPs from parliament. A large number of Congress workers from across the country and state attended this rally.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “If we don’t stop BJP and RSS, the country will go towards destruction, democracy will end.”

As a part of Congress Crowdfunding Campaign ‘Donate for Desh’, which was launched recently, a barcode was pasted behind all the chairs on the ground and attendees were being urged to donate. Mnay party workers sympathisers were seen scanning the barcode to transfer money for party fund.