Andhra records 61 more corona positive cases in last 24 hours

AMN / HYDERABAD

At least 61 positive cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours as per the Health Bulletin of the State Government. The Corona positive Cases in the state have gone up to 1016 as against 955 yesterday.

171 patients got recovered and successfully discharged from various places in state. While 841 persons are under treatment across the State.in various hospitals. This is according with the AP Health Bulleltin released shortly.

The North Coast District of Srikaklulam has reported three positive cases for the first time after the lockdown imposed in the district. Another north Coastal District, Vizianagaram has not reported a single case till date. Kurnool Distict has the highest number of Corona Positive cases of 275 and Guntur has 205 positive cases.

As a total of 6928 samples are tested in the last 24 hours , 6857 proved negative and 61 are positive cases.. The AP government is now focusing more on Kurnoonl, Guntur, Chittoor and Krishna Districts.where Covid-19 cases are increasing drastically