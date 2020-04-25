Assam govt launches scheme for home delivery of medicines

AMN

Assam government has launched a new scheme Dhanwantari under which locally unavailable medicines are provided to patients at home.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that medicines below 200 rupees will be provided free of cost to patients. He said that Health workers are delivering medicines for patients who cannot get it within 10 kilometer of their radius.

In a tweet, Mr. Sarma said, that 260 calls have been received with in 4 hours of launching the scheme. He said that 42 requests among them have already been addressed. Meanwhile, the Regional News Unit of AIR Guwahati will broadcast a special Covid -19 phone in program on Assam Cares initiative of the state government.