इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2020 03:44:33      انڈین آواز

Andhra Pradesh: Total COVID-19 cases rise to 1650

AMN/ HYDERABAD

COVID-19 Cases have jumped up to 1650 in Andhra Pradesh, at least 67 positive cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Bulletin of the State Government. Of 1650 cases, 524 patients have recovered and successfully discharged from various places in the AP State during the last 24 hours till 9am today.

While 1093 persons are under treatment across the State in various hospitals. No deaths have been reported of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in the AP State and thus the COvid -19 deaths in the State stands 33 so far and there has been no death reported due to Covid-19 during the past two days.

Essential commodities and other items have been distributed to the families living in Red Zone areas in the District. Meanwhile, state Government has issued one notification to recruit 235 Specialists to work in the Govt Hospitals on Contact basis in the wake of Covid lockdown. The last date to receive the applications is 7th May, 2020.

