Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2020 03:45:27      انڈین آواز

No green zones in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ PATNA

There will be no green zone in Bihar, All districts will either be under Red or Orange zones.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani said the decision has been taken in view of the rise in number of Corona cases in new areas and return of migrants workers and students from other states.

Despite no positive case has been reported from seven districts these districts have been kept in orange zone. Out of 38 districts five districts of Patna,Munger, Rohtas,Buxar and Gaya are in red zones.

Remaining 33 districts are in Orange zones. Meanwhile the number of Corona patients in the state has risen to 517 with 36 new cases detected.

Maximum 102 cases are from Munger district. 394 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. 119 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospital. The rate of recovery of cured patients is 23 percent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

By Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi While the best screenplay award to Prashant Nair-directed and Drishyam Films ...

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi Even as the Nationwide lockdown has got extended further with some relaxations, ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!