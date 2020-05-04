No green zones in Bihar

AMN/ PATNA

There will be no green zone in Bihar, All districts will either be under Red or Orange zones.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani said the decision has been taken in view of the rise in number of Corona cases in new areas and return of migrants workers and students from other states.

Despite no positive case has been reported from seven districts these districts have been kept in orange zone. Out of 38 districts five districts of Patna,Munger, Rohtas,Buxar and Gaya are in red zones.

Remaining 33 districts are in Orange zones. Meanwhile the number of Corona patients in the state has risen to 517 with 36 new cases detected.

Maximum 102 cases are from Munger district. 394 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. 119 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospital. The rate of recovery of cured patients is 23 percent.