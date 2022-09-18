Andaman and Nicobar Islands declared India’s first Swachh Sujal Pradesh

AMN

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has declared Andaman and Nicobar Islands as India’s first Swachh Sujal Pradesh. Speaking at a function in Port Blair, he handed over the certificate to Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi.

Now, all villages of Andaman and Nicobar Island have been certified as Har Ghar Jal and verified as open defecation free – ODF plus. Mr Shekhawat congratulated all the islanders for this major achievement and highlighted people participation to complete this journey.

He said, being remotely located from the mainland the achievement of the islands will prove to be a source of inspiration for rest States and Union Territories. This is the best gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, he added.

Stating that now the country is moving towards fulfilling Sampoorn Swachhta, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Shekhawat said, the Union Government is widely focusing on sanitation and availability of clean and safe drinking water in the last few years.

He said, as per numerous efforts done, the sanitation level of the country has widened and ODF status has been achieved before the set target as per Sustainable Development Goals, which is a remarkable achievement.

He further stated that now the focus has been shifted to basics like water, toilets and sanitation as more than one lakh 10 thousand villages became ODF plus.