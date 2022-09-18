FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Sep 2022 02:09:50      انڈین آواز

Andaman and Nicobar Islands declared India’s first Swachh Sujal Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has declared Andaman and Nicobar Islands as India’s first Swachh Sujal Pradesh. Speaking at a function in Port Blair, he handed over the certificate to Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi.

Now, all villages of Andaman and Nicobar Island have been certified as Har Ghar Jal and verified as open defecation free – ODF plus. Mr Shekhawat congratulated all the islanders for this major achievement and highlighted people participation to complete this journey.

He said, being remotely located from the mainland the achievement of the islands will prove to be a source of inspiration for rest States and Union Territories. This is the best gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, he added.

Stating that now the country is moving towards fulfilling Sampoorn Swachhta, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Shekhawat said, the Union Government is widely focusing on sanitation and availability of clean and safe drinking water in the last few years.

He said, as per numerous efforts done, the sanitation level of the country has widened and ODF status has been achieved before the set target as per Sustainable Development Goals, which is a remarkable achievement.

He further stated that now the focus has been shifted to basics like water, toilets and sanitation as more than one lakh 10 thousand villages became ODF plus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

1,000 Khelo India sports centers to be set up in India by 2023: Sports Minister

Staff Reporter Senior BJP leader and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has said that spo ...

Refurbished Surat’s PDDU stadium all set for National Games table tennis action

Harpal Singh Bedi Surat, 18 September ; The refurbished and decked up Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDDU) Ind ...

Football: Bengaluru pip Mumbai 2-1 to win their first Durand Cup

 Harpal Singh Bedi  Siva Sakthi (10th)  and Brazilian Alan Costa  (61st) scored for the win ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart