AMU: JNMC and UK based Covid Action Team (CAT) organise interactive webinar on COVID-19

AMN / Aligarh

The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with Covid Action Team (CAT), United Kingdom has organised an interactive webinar about procedures to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the webinar, Prof Shahid Ali Siddqui, Principal and CMS apprised the JNMC alumni attached with CAT, UK about the steps taken to curb the Coronavirus spread in Aligarh; while Prof Mohammad Shameem, Local Coordinator discussed the health condition of the patients admitted in the Isolation Ward of JNMC.

The panel discussion had Dr Liju Ahmad, a Consultant with the Respiratory Medicine, Guys and St Thomas NHS Trust, London, who has also been the treating physician for the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Dr Syed Abdur Rahman (Mustafa Consultant Interventional Radiologist, University Hospital of Leicester UK), Dr Javed Ahmad (Head, Microbiology MSE Hospital and Hon. Consultant, Virologist King’s College Hospital, London), Dr Zubair Umer Mohamed (Consultant, Organ Transplant, Anesthesia and Critical Care, Amrita Hospital, Kochi), Dr Taha Mateem (Managing Director, Acura Hospital and Co-ordinator Mercy Mission Banglore), Prof Syed Moeid Ahmad (Chairman, Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, JNMC) and Prof Mohammad Shameem (Department of Respiratory Medicine, JNMC) were the other panellists. Dr Maqsood Punekar (Senior Consultant, Haemato Oncology Preston, UK and Dr Riaz Abdulla (Consultant in elderly Medicine, South Warwickshire and NW Angila Trust) were the moderators.

In the academic programme, Dr Asad Khan (Consultant Respiratory Medicine, Manchester University Hospital UK) delivered lecture on ‘Getting Ready for Covid’; Dr Mohammad Munavvar (President, British Society, UK) delineated ‘Management of Covid 19’; Dr Zergham Zia (Consultant Radiologist, King Faisal Specialist Hospital, Jeddah, KSA) discussed ‘Radiology of Covid 19’ and Dr Jasbir Chhabra (Consultant Intensive Care, Lancashire Teaching Hospital, Preston) spoke on ‘ICU management in COVID 19’. Dr Siddiq Pulakal (Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Manchester University Hospital, UK) chaired the session.

Dr Danish Siddqui (Consultant Anesthesia, Royal Stoke Hospital, UK) delivered the introductory address.

Thanking the speakers, Prof Shahid Siddiqui and Prof Mohammad Shameem said that more such webinars with JNMC alumni on Covid 19 will be held.

JNMC faculty train Deen Dayal Hospital doctors

Aligarh

Two faculty members of the Department of Anaesthesiology, J N Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Prof Syed Moied Ahmed (Chairman) and Dr Abu Nadeem (Assistant Professor) provided hands-on-training to the health workers of the Deen Dayal Hospital in Aligarh on the measures to deal with Covid 19 crisis.

During the training, Prof Moied provided the basic knowledge on the pathological changes and the various ventilatory strategies for Coronavirus cases, whereas Dr Nadeem demonstrated different parameters of ventilator and its importance on the improvement of gas exchange.

JNMC faculty members trained more than 25 senior doctors of different specialities during a special session, while maintaining the social distancing norms on the Government of India guidelines.

The department of Anaesthesiology has been rendering intensive care services to the down trodden at negligible costs as JNMC has been declared a dedicated L2 Covid Hospital to deal with severe Coronavirus patients.