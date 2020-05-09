COVID-19:Countries must return to public health surveillance says WHO

WEB DESK

World Health Organization’s top emergency health expert has said that countries must return to basic principles of public health surveillance if they are to bring the Corona virus outbreak under control. The WHO issued the call for more surveillance as many countries including the United States, Switzerland, Mexico and Germany have turned their efforts toward re-opening economies battered by the pandemic.

Head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan said that all nations should focus on the fundamentals of the global Corona virus fight : scouting potential new infections, hunting them down, confirming them and then separating those afflicted, to save others from the disease.