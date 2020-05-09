UAE: COVID-19 cases reach 16,793

41,000 additional tests conducted

WEB DESK

Another 553 cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday in UAE , bringing the total number of infections to 16,793. The UAE Health Ministry said that 41,000 additional tests were conducted which led to the identification of 553 new cases. The Ministry announced that 265 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,837.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all. It also announced the death of nine patients of various nationalities due to complications arising from COVID-19. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 174.

Kuwait’s Information Ministry today said, it will impose total curfew from 4 p.m on Sunday till 30th of this month to help curb the spread of the Corona virus. Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said on Twitter. There are more than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia under a new regulation issued by Ministry of Interior has banned gatherings and crowds of more than five people to curb the Corona virus outbreak, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA. There are more than 35,400 cases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.