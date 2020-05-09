Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
UAE: COVID-19 cases reach 16,793

Published On: By

41,000 additional tests conducted

WEB DESK

Another 553 cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday in UAE , bringing the total number of infections to 16,793. The UAE Health Ministry said that 41,000 additional tests were conducted which led to the identification of 553 new cases. The Ministry announced that 265 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,837.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all. It also announced the death of nine patients of various nationalities due to complications arising from COVID-19. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 174.

Kuwait’s Information Ministry today said, it will impose total curfew from 4 p.m on Sunday till 30th of this month to help curb the spread of the Corona virus. Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said on Twitter. There are more than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia under a new regulation issued by Ministry of Interior has banned gatherings and crowds of more than five people to curb the Corona virus outbreak, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA. There are more than 35,400 cases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے ڈاکٹرظفرالاسلام خان کے خلاف ایف آئی آر کی واپسی کا مطالبہ کیا

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

