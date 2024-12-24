Amit Shah chairs review meeting on implementation of 3 new criminal laws with NCRB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Mr. Shah asked the NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of new criminal laws in the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0.

The Home Minister also said that alerts should be generated for all criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case to benefit victims and complainants. He emphasized on the use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign, and eSummons in every State and Union Territory. The Minister also stressed that a team of officers of the Home Ministry and NCRB to visit states and Union Territories to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways.