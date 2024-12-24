The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah chairs review meeting on implementation of 3 new criminal laws with NCRB

Dec 24, 2024
Union Minister Amit Shah chairs review meeting on implementation of 3 new criminal laws with NCRB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Mr. Shah asked the NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of new criminal laws in the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0.

The Home Minister also said that alerts should be generated for all criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case to benefit victims and complainants. He emphasized on the use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign, and eSummons in every State and Union Territory. The Minister also stressed that a team of officers of the Home Ministry and NCRB to visit states and Union Territories to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India shaping direction of diplomacy & economics globally: Amit Shah

Dec 24, 2024
ENVIRONMENT OTHER TOP STORIES

India Secures $500 Mn ADB Loan for Green Infrastructure Projects

Dec 24, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar to Visit to US to chair conference of Consul Generals of India

Dec 23, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dubai transforms into festive wonderland to celebrate Christmas 2024

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore under PLI scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah chairs review meeting on implementation of 3 new criminal laws with NCRB

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi holds pre-budget consultation with economists in New Delhi

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment