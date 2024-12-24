India shaping direction of diplomacy & economics globally: Amit Shah

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India has transformed from a regional leader to a global leader and is shaping the direction of diplomacy, economics, and security worldwide. Addressing the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture in New Delhi Monday,

Mr. Shah said that the working methodology of the Intelligence Bureau, its vigilance, proactiveness, decisive role, and the tradition of sacrifice and dedication have kept the country safe today. He remarked that over the last 10 years, significant improvement has been registered in the Intelligence Bureau’s alertness, sharpness, and capability to deliver results.

Mr. Shah noted that attacks on critical infrastructure, cyberattacks, information warfare, psychological warfare, chemical warfare, and the radicalisation of youth have emerged as serious challenges before the nation. The home minister expressed confidence that with readiness and vigilance, the country will be able to confront these challenges.