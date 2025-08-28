Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ambassador Vinay Kwatra Inaugurates New Premises of Indian Consulate in Seattle

Aug 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The new chancery premises of the Consulate General of India in Seattle have been officially inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra. The ceremony, held yesterday, was attended by Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The Seattle consulate, which is India’s sixth in the U.S., began operations from a temporary location in November 2023 and commenced full consular services in July 2024. Since then, it has served nearly 23,722 applicants across nine states, including Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Volcanic eruption at Mount Shinmoe; plumes rise to over 5500 mts

Aug 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry detects the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft

Aug 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy Condemns Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv, Urges Tougher Sanctions

Aug 28, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

امریکی محصولات کا جھٹکا: کروڑوں مزدور متاثر

28 August 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Volcanic eruption at Mount Shinmoe; plumes rise to over 5500 mts

28 August 2025 6:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry detects the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft

28 August 2025 6:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy Condemns Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv, Urges Tougher Sanctions

28 August 2025 6:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!