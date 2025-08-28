Ambassador Vinay Kwatra Inaugurates New Premises of Indian Consulate in Seattle

AMN/ WEB DESK

The new chancery premises of the Consulate General of India in Seattle have been officially inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra. The ceremony, held yesterday, was attended by Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The Seattle consulate, which is India’s sixth in the U.S., began operations from a temporary location in November 2023 and commenced full consular services in July 2024. Since then, it has served nearly 23,722 applicants across nine states, including Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho.