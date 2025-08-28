Argentina Eases Entry Rules for Indian Citizens with Valid US Tourist Visas

AMN/ WEB DESK

Argentina has relaxed its entry rules for Indian citizens, allowing those with a valid US tourist visa to travel without needing to apply separately for an Argentine visa. Welcoming the decision, Ambassador of Argentina to India Mariano Caucino, in a social media post, stated that the resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter Argentina without needing to apply for an Argentine visa. He said that this is wonderful news for both nations. He added that Argentina is ready to welcome more Indian tourists into the country.