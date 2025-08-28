IDF Calls for Evacuation of Northern Gaza, Promises Humanitarian Aid in South

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel has asked residents of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate southward, as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) prepare to enter a new phase of military operations in the area. IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on the social media platform Twitter on Wednesday that leaving Gaza City is now inevitable and urged civilians to relocate to the south.

He said they would receive substantial humanitarian aid currently being arranged. He added, in a subsequent message, that the rumours about overcrowding in the south are false and there are vast empty areas available in the southern Strip, including in central camps and Al-Mawasi. He said that these areas are currently free of tents and have been surveyed by the IDF in preparation for accommodating displaced residents.