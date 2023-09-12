All-party agree to give reservation to Maratha community, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the all-party meeting has reached a consensus regarding giving reservation to the Maratha community without reducing the reservation of any other community. The all-party meeting was held at Sahyadri Government guest house in Mumbai yesterday. Chief Minister said that the reservation canceled by the Supreme Court will be restored.

He said that the Justice Shinde Committee is working on the demand for reservation for the Maratha community. Chief Minister said the state government needs some time to get reservation implemented legally. He said it has also been decided to withdraw the cases filed against the protesters.