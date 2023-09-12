Gujarat: 108 migrants from Pakistan awarded citizenship

AMN / WEB DESK

In Gujarat, 108 migrants from Pakistan were awarded citizenship by the State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad today. District Collector of Ahmedabad Praveena DK, MLAs of Ahmedabad, President and members of Sindh Minority Migrants Association, 108 beneficiaries, and their families were present on the occasion.

So far more than 1200 Pakistani Hindu expatriates have been awarded Indian citizenship by Ahmedabad District Collectorate.

It is noted that the Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empower the District Collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch of Gujarat to grant Indian citizenship to the people of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan after following the procedure under the Citizenship Act.