2 Nipah Virus Deaths confirmed in Kerala, 4 Patients Suspected to be Infected

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on Tuesday that two unnatural fatalities in Kerala’s Kozhikode district were caused by the Nipah virus infection amid concerns about the resurgence of the deadly pathogen. He also said that four additional individuals are suspected to have contracted the virus and their samples have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Maharashtra’s Pune for testing.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya confirmed the Nipah virus as the cause of the two deaths, assuring the public that experts are en route to support the state’s response. “A central team of experts has been sent to the state to take stock of the situation. It will also help the state government in the management of the infection,” he said.