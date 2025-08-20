All 582 Passengers Rescued After Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Amid Torrential Rain

AMN / Mumbai

In a major rescue operation on Tuesday evening, all 582 passengers stranded inside a Mumbai monorail were safely evacuated after the train came to a halt mid-track between two stations during heavy rainfall. The rescue was completed nearly four hours after the monorail stalled due to a power failure.

The incident occurred around 6:15 PM, when the monorail—already overcrowded due to delays—suddenly stopped on its elevated track, leaving passengers trapped inside. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed the operation’s success, which was carried out with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the city’s fire brigade.

Specialized sky ladders were deployed to reach the suspended monorail coaches and evacuate passengers safely. Many among them had been inside the stalled train for over an hour before the rescue began.

Twelve passengers who experienced breathing difficulties and symptoms of suffocation were immediately taken to a hospital. Medical officials have reported their condition as stable, with most expected to be discharged soon.

A rescued passenger said, “I boarded the train around 5:30 PM. It was overloaded because it arrived late. After about an hour, rescue efforts began. There were more than 500 people inside, and it was very cramped.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis monitored the situation closely and remained in contact with officials throughout the operation. He assured the public that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the breakdown and emphasized that passengers should not panic in such situations.

The incident has raised concerns about monorail infrastructure and emergency preparedness during Mumbai’s monsoon season.