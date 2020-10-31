Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
Joe Biden leading over Trump in US presidential election
Aarogya Setu App developed in most transparent manner, says Govt
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
COVID-19 recovery rate reaches close to 91%
Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in very poor category

AMN

The  air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in a very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index was recorded at 369 at 10 AM.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, SAFAR has suggested people to avoid all physical activity outdoors early morning and after sunset times. It also suggested to asthmatic people to keep relief medicine handy. It has said to stop any activity level if people experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort and breathing difficulty. SAFAR has also suggested people to avoid burning of wood, candles or incense.

SPORTS

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

بھارت اور امریکہ نے نئی دلّی میں آج تیسرے دو طرفہ دو جمعدو وز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

