Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in very poor category

AMN

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in a very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index was recorded at 369 at 10 AM.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, SAFAR has suggested people to avoid all physical activity outdoors early morning and after sunset times. It also suggested to asthmatic people to keep relief medicine handy. It has said to stop any activity level if people experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort and breathing difficulty. SAFAR has also suggested people to avoid burning of wood, candles or incense.