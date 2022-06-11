FreeCurrencyRates.com

AIMPLB ASKS ISLAMIC SCHOLARS (ULEMA) AND INTELLECTUALS NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN TV DEBATES

Joint Statement of the President, Vice-Presidents & General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board

AMN / New Delhi

The General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has stated that the President, Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi, Vice-Presidents, Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari, Maulana Kaka Sayeed Ahmed Oomeri, Maulana Syed Shah Fakhruddin Ashraf, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani & Prof. Dr. Syed Ali Mohammad Naqvi have issued a Joint Statement making an appeal to Islamic scholars (Ulema) and intellectuals to not participate in those television debates whose sole intention is to make a mockery and insult Islam and Muslims. It was said that by participating in such programs they are able to do any service to Islam and Muslims; instead, they become reason for their own direct insult by involving Islam and Muslims. The intention of these programs is not to reach any conclusion through constructive discourse but to ridicule and defame Islam and Muslims. To gather some legitimacy, these TV Channels need Muslim faces in their debates. Due to their obliviousness, our Islamic scholars (Ulema) and intellectuals become victims of such agendas. If we boycott such programs and channels, not only it will affect their TRP negatively, but they will also fail in achieving their desired outcome through these debates.

