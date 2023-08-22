इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2023 09:11:02      انڈین آواز

Adequate fertilizers are available for the Kharif Season: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the availability and use of fertilizers with State Agriculture Ministers in New Delhi today.

At the outset, Dr. Mandaviya informed all the States that there is adequate availability of fertilizers in the country with the present level of 150 lakh metric ton (LMT) stocks. He assured that there is sufficient stock in the country for the ongoing Kharif Season and for the forthcoming Rabi Season.

In his speech, the Minister highlighted the necessity of reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilizers to save the health of soil. During the meeting, Dr Mandaviya also reviewed the progress of nano urea, nano DAP and the promotion of alternate fertilizers at the field level and steps initiated by the States in this regard.

