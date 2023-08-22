इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2023 09:11:22      انڈین آواز

Govt allocates additional two lakh tonnes of sugar in domestic quota

Published On: By

By A R Das

The Union Government has provided additional allotment of two lakh tonnes of sugar in domestic quota for the month of August. The Consumer Affairs Ministry said, the additional sugar in domestic market will ensure reasonable prices all over the country.

The Ministry said, the additional quota of two lakh tonnes is being allocated, keeping in view the strong demand for sugar for upcoming festivals of Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Krishna Janmashtami. It said, this will be over and above 23.5 Lakh tonnes already allocated for the month of August this year.

The Ministry said, despite 25 percent increase in international sugar prices in last year, the average retail price of sugar in the country is about 43 rupees per kilogram. There has been less than two percent annual inflation in the country in sugar prices in last ten years.
During the current Sugar Season (October to September) 2022-23, India is estimated to have production of 330 Lakh tonnes sugar after the diversion of about 43 Lakh tonnes for ethanol production. The domestic consumption is expected to be around 275 Lakh tonnes. The Ministry said, at present stage, India has sufficient sugar stock to meet its domestic demand.

