Consistency in reform policy, with focus on systemic efficiencies, is need of hour FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that consistency in reform policy, with focus on both personal and systemic efficiencies, is the need of the hour.
 
The minister was speaking at the concluding session of the Chintan Shivir of Ministry of Finance at Kevadiya in Gujarat today. Referring to the information overload as counter-productive to efficiency, Ms. Sitharaman underlined the need for simplification of processes with a focus on not just the Government-approach, but also the whole-of-the-country approach to maximize delivery and engagement. Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad emphasized on building self-confidence through knowledge and skilling.
 
Nearly 100 representatives including secretaries and senior officers of various departments of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs attended the two-day Chintan Shivir.

