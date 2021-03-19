Actor Arun Govil joins BJP

AMN

Actor Arun Govil who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in Doordarshan series Ramayan Thursday joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Debashree Chaudhary and party general secretary Arun Singh.

Govil said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge the definition of politics has changed and also the thinking of political parties and politicians.

Mr Govil said, he will contribute to the nation building.

Apart from Ramayan, 63 year old Mr Govil has played the lead characters in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia and Telugu films.