Abusing Muslim MP in parliament is extreme degree of hatred: Maulana Arshad Madani

Abusing and using unparliamentary language against a Muslim MP inside Parliament reflected extreme degree of hatred in the country said Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that.

A BJP MP on Friday called a Muslim MP from BSP terrorist, circumcised, Mullah and threatened to see him outside Parliament. This is the first such incident in the history of Indian parliamentary democracy that a Muslim MP was abused and threatened by a ruling party MP inside Parliament.

Maulana Madani said that there have been heated and bitter debates in Parliament on many issues before, but no other member has ever used such filthy and undemocratic words against an elected representative.

Maulana Madani said that seeing what happened, it can be said that this is the extreme degree of hatred against Muslims, which has now reached the House of Democracy.

It is a matter of surprise and regret that when the said member was speaking such filthy and unparliamentary language, no member of the ruling party stopped him. He added that it was not hate speech but much more than that, and the Speaker of the House should have taken notice of it immediately, but he did not.

Maulana Madani also said that if any member of the opposition had used such language in the House, he would have been thrown out of the House at the same time, and strict action would have been taken against him, and the electronic media would have created a storm.

He said that the use of such language against a Muslim Member of Parliament shows that now even the elected representatives of Muslims are not safe even in Parliament. Maulana Madani said that if this is the picture of today’s new India, it is very dangerous and disappointing.

The JUH leader said that it is the constitutional and moral responsibility of the Speaker to initiate action against the ruling party MP.