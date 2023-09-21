Who voted against Women Bill in Lok Sabha ?

AMN

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party MP Imtiaz Jaleel voted against the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. They were the only two MPs who were in opposition to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, that was cleared in Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in its favour.

“The population of OBCs in India is more than 50 per cent, but their representation in Lok Sabha is 22 per cent. The population of Muslim women in India is 7 per cent, while their representation in Lok Sabha is 0.7 per cent. So wouldn’t you give them representation?” Owaisi asked.

“The purpose behind this bill was to give representation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, there are OBC and Muslim women, who remain under-represented. So, wouldn’t you give reservation to them?” he questioned.

“Will you not give representation to the ones for whom you are bringing the law? We voted against it so that they would know that there were two MPs who were fighting for the inclusion of the OBC and the Muslim women,” he said outside Parliament.

The women’s quota bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women in the Lower House of Parliament.