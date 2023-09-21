इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2023 02:48:04      انڈین آواز

Who voted against Women Bill in Lok Sabha ?

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Two Muslim lawmakers, both men and both from Hyderabad-based party AIMIM voted against the Bill.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his colleague Imtiaz Jaleel were the only two members who voted against the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. Of course in last few years, the AIMIM has expanded its base in several states including Bihar and Maharashtra. 

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party MP Imtiaz Jaleel voted against the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. They were the only two MPs who were in opposition to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, that was cleared in Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in its favour.

“The population of OBCs in India is more than 50 per cent, but their representation in Lok Sabha is 22 per cent. The population of Muslim women in India is 7 per cent, while their representation in Lok Sabha is 0.7 per cent. So wouldn’t you give them representation?” Owaisi asked.

Earlier today, Owaisi opposed the women’s reservation bill saying it would provide reservation only to “savarna women” (upper caste women).

“The purpose behind this bill was to give representation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, there are OBC and Muslim women, who remain under-represented. So, wouldn’t you give reservation to them?” he questioned.

“Will you not give representation to the ones for whom you are bringing the law? We voted against it so that they would know that there were two MPs who were fighting for the inclusion of the OBC and the Muslim women,” he said outside Parliament.

The women’s quota bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women in the Lower House of Parliament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

@Powered By: Logicsart