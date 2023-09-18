All India Muslim Personnel Board to campaign for women rights in inheritance

Board expresses concern over government’s crackdown Wakf properties, criminal negligence of Wakf boards and cases filed against Wakf Act in various high courts of the country

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to launch a ‘systematic movement’ throughout the country to ensure that women must get their share in the property of their parents.

At the Working Committee of the Board it was observed that although Sharia law gives the daughter a fixed share in father’s inheritance but in many cases daughters didn’t not get their share, similarly, the mother from the son’s property and the widow from husband’s property were also deprived of their share in many cases.

Highlighting the decisions of working committee, Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas, spokesperson of the board, said that the board has also realized that women’s of country are facing many social problems such as female foeticide, dowry, the problem of late marriage, attacks on their dignity & chastity, exploitation at working places, domestic violence, etc.

“The Board took strict notice of these matters and decided that special attention would be given to reform the society from within. For the purpose of social reform’, he said.

For this purpose, whole country has been divided into three areas and three secretaries namely Maulana S. Ahmad, Faisal Rahmani, Maulana Md. Umrain, Mahfooz Rahmani and Maulana Yasin Ali Usmani were made responsible for particular areas.

Apart from this, a committee consisting of the following persons was formed to prepare the plan and map of the entire work, Maulana S. Ahmad Faisal Rahmani, Maulana Md. Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani and Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas. Similarly, Maulana Syed Bilal Abdul Hai Hasani Nadvi, the Secretary of the Board, was given the responsibility of Tafheem e Shariat Committee.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts made by the Board regarding the Uniform Civil Code, especially the Round table meeting and press conference of various religious and social leaders. On board’s initiative about 6.3 million Muslims responded to the Law Commission on UCC, and the meeting and discussion of the delegation of the Board with the Law Commission under the leadership of the President of the Board. It was decided that the board will continue its efforts against UCC.

Working Committee expressed deep concern over government’s crackdown Wakf properties, criminal negligence of Wakf boards and cases filed against Wakf Act in various high courts of the country. It was decided that, Waqf conferences will be organised in five major cities of the country on the Shariah status of the Wakf, the threats to the Wakf properties and possible remedial measures.

Working Committee reviewed the various aspects of the new Mediation Act in detail. It has been decided that a committee consisting of legal experts of the board under the leadership of the general secretary will examine all the aspects and tell the board how it can be used in resolving the matrimonial and other social problems.

The meeting was presided over by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the Board, and the proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, Gen. Secretary of the Board. Following members and special invitees were present, Vice Presidents, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, Prof. Dr. Syed Ali Mohammad Naqvi, Mr. Syed Saadatullah Hussaini, Gen. Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazal Rahim Mujjaddidi, Treasurer Mr. Riaz Umar, Secretaries; Maulana Md. Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, Maulana S. Ahmad Faisal Rahmani, Senior Adv. Yusuf Hatim Machhala, Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi Salafi, Maulana Abdullah Mughaisi, Prof. Saud Alam Qasmi, Maulana Aneesur Rahman Qasmi, Mr. Kamal Farooqui, Adv. M.R. Shamshad, Adv. Tahir M. Hakeem, Adv. Fuzail Ahmad Ayoobi, Maulana Niaz Ahmad Farooqi, Prof. Monisa Bushra Abidi, Adv. Nabeela Jamil and Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas, special invitees were Mr. Hamid Wali Fahad Rahmani, Adv. Wjeeh Shafiq, Adv. Abdul Qadir Abbasi, Dr. Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Maulana Rizwan Ahmad Nadvi etc.