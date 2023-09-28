Eid Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad is being celebrated in India

AMN / WEB DESK

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad is being celebrated with religious fervour in various parts of the country today. “Milaad Mehfils”and “Seerat Conferences” are being held highlighting the different aspects of life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Milad processions are also being organised to mark the occasion. In Delhi,the main procession is being taken out from Baara Hindu Rao area in central Delhi, which will culminate at Jama Masjid after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the occasion.