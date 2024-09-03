THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

9 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Sep 3, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, Nine Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces today. This encounter took place in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Bastar division.

The security forces had received an intelligence inputs about the presence of a large number of Maoists in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. After this, a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force-CRPF and District Reserve Guard-DRG was sent on a search operation in the area near Endri village.

During this operation, an encounter took place between the security forces and the Maoists this morning near the hills of Bailadila. After the encounter, the bodies of nine Maoists have been recovered from the spot. Apart from this, a self-loading rifle-SLR as well as two other rifles have also been recovered from the spot.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs review meeting on budgeted capital expenditure

September 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches AgriSURE Fund

September 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

MOIL Best August production, Achieves 7% growth during April -August ’24

September 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Congress AAP coming closer in Haryana but nothing finalised

September 3, 2024