9 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, Nine Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces today. This encounter took place in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Bastar division.

The security forces had received an intelligence inputs about the presence of a large number of Maoists in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. After this, a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force-CRPF and District Reserve Guard-DRG was sent on a search operation in the area near Endri village.

During this operation, an encounter took place between the security forces and the Maoists this morning near the hills of Bailadila. After the encounter, the bodies of nine Maoists have been recovered from the spot. Apart from this, a self-loading rifle-SLR as well as two other rifles have also been recovered from the spot.