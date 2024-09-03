Jharkhand BJP announces Rs 1 lakh ex gratia to family members of victims died during physical test for excise constable post

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jharkhand BJP has announced one lakh ex gratia to each of those family members of victims who died during physical test for excise constable post in Jharkhand due to “excessive heat. 12 aspirants have died during the running test.

Jharkhand BJP Assembly Election-co-incharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted the BJP will urge the National Human Rights Commission (NNHRC) to probe into the deaths of aspirants who appeared in the physical tests.

Mr. Sarma said the Hemant Soren government should provide Rs 50 lakh and a job to each of the kin of the aspirants who lost their lives. If they fail to do so, the BJP will provide jobs to their family members after coming to power in the state. Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year.